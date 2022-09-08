To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Navy Super Hornet LITENING pod makes first flight

8th September 2022 - 11:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Northrop Grumman's LITENING pod has been designed for autonomous target tracking and surveillance (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

Northrop Grumman's LITENING pod has successfully flown on a US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet for the first time.

Northrop Grumman's LITENING targeting pod equipped on a USN F/A-18 Super Hornet combat jet has made its first flight. 

'During the flight, pilots executed manoeuvres and operations representative of combat missions, including ground moving target tracking, air-to-air tracking and target designation,' Northrop Grumman stated in a 7 September news release. 'The pilots also engaged the eye-safe training laser mode that allows the pod to be used for realistic training with combat controllers on the ground.' 

LITENING was selected by the USN in early 2022 with capabilities including autonomous target tracking, surveillance. 

The pod features daylight and FLIR sensors with colour video in high definition, plug-and-play data links and a modular design, according to Northrop Grumman company literature. 

The manufacturer also noted that more than 900 LITENING systems have been delivered to the USMC, USAF, Air National Guard and international customers.

