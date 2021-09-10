US Navy awards new IFF tech deal for E-2D Hawkeye

DSEI 2021: RAF says Protector financial troubles a thing of the past
The RAF claims that cost increases associated with the MQ-9B Protector are 'behind us now'.
BAE Systems will provide the USN with beam-forming networks as an integral part of antenna control for the AN/APX-122A IFF Interrogator system aboard the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye.
The manufacturer stated that its IFF interrogator system will deliver E-2D operators situational awareness for C2, security and missile defence as well as search and rescue missions.
‘The Advanced Hawkeye is essential for battle management command and control, and our interrogator systems enable operators to identify friendly forces and make informed decisions in a variety of threat environments,' said Donna Linke-Klein, director of tactical systems at BAE.
The E-2 Hawkeye is an all-weather, carrier-capable tactical airborne early warning aircraft manufactured by Northrop Grumman.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the USN signed a $3.2 billion multi-year contract in 2019 for the acquisition of 24 E-2D aircraft, with a production deadline of 2026.
