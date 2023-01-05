To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US finalises $30 billion F-35 deal for nearly 400 jets

5th January 2023 - 19:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

The latest order caps off a year which saw Germany, Switzerland, and Finland select the F-35 over competing options. (Photo: US DoD)

The new contract includes aircraft for the US and a number of allies with the first jets to feature the latest hardware that powers Block 4 capabilities.

The F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) and Lockheed Martin have finalised a contract for the production and delivery of up to 398 F-35 jets for $30 billion, the company announced in the last days of 2022.

The agreement includes US DoD, international partner and Foreign Military Sales aircraft in Lots 15 and 16, with an option for Lot 17.

‘This contract strikes the right balance between what's best for the US taxpayers, military services, allies and our Foreign Military Sales customers,’ USAF Lt Gen Mike Schmidt, Programme Executive Officer, F-35 JPO, said in a statement.

‘The F-35 is the world's premier

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media.

