US finalises $30 billion F-35 deal for nearly 400 jets

The F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) and Lockheed Martin have finalised a contract for the production and delivery of up to 398 F-35 jets for $30 billion, the company announced in the last days of 2022.

The agreement includes US DoD, international partner and Foreign Military Sales aircraft in Lots 15 and 16, with an option for Lot 17.

‘This contract strikes the right balance between what's best for the US taxpayers, military services, allies and our Foreign Military Sales customers,’ USAF Lt Gen Mike Schmidt, Programme Executive Officer, F-35 JPO, said in a statement.

‘The F-35 is the world's premier