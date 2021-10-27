US DoD secures ARTS-V1 SAM threat radar system

Airbus stresses need for Halcon contract signature to protect Spanish Air Force capabilities
More than a year after proposing a package of 20 Eurofighters for Spain under Project Halcon, Airbus still awaits a production contract.
Georgia Tech Applied Research Corporation has been awarded a $770 million ID/IQ contract for Advanced Radar Threat System – Variant 1 (ARTS-V1) production systems.
The contract provides for the procurement of ARTS-V1 systems and interim contract support, training and completion of the technical data package.
Work is expected to be completed by October 2027 and will be performed in Atlanta, Georgia.
The ARTS-V1 is a Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) threat radar system based on a modern, long-range, strategic SAM threat system.
It is designed to be used at training ranges for aircrew training, tactics and procedures development to increase combat effectiveness and aircrew survivability,
Aircrew are trained to engage or defend against a SAM threat before encountering it in actual combat.
Various aircraft will train against the ARTS-V1, however, this system delivers a modern training capability on the training ranges for training realism for 5th generation aircraft.
ARTS-V1 provides threat-accurate radar tracking and reactivity to include acquiring, tracking and engaging multiple aircraft simultaneously and electronic counter-countermeasure capabilities.
Airbus has put forward new details about the company's involvement in the Franco-German Maritime Airborne Weapons System programme.
After years spent without securing A400M export business, Airbus is optimistic that an order from Kazakhstan will change the fortunes of the programme.
Advanced heat-seeking air-to-air missile to equip RAF Typhoons in 2022 and RAF/RN F-35s in 2024.
US Army awarded a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the replacement of JASSM Control Actuation System.
Kongsberg confirms order to arm Norwegian F-35s with the multirole variant of the Naval Strike Missile.