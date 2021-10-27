US DoD secures ARTS-V1 SAM threat radar system

The radar system will present threat parametric data derived from Integrated Technical Evaluation and Analysis of Multiple Sources intelligence assessments and from the Electronic Warfare Integrated Reprogramming. (Photo: Georgia Tech)

Georgia Tech has received a contract to deliver its ARTS-V1 radar systems for training purposes from the US DoD.

Georgia Tech Applied Research Corporation has been awarded a $770 million ID/IQ contract for Advanced Radar Threat System – Variant 1 (ARTS-V1) production systems.

The contract provides for the procurement of ARTS-V1 systems and interim contract support, training and completion of the technical data package.

Work is expected to be completed by October 2027 and will be performed in Atlanta, Georgia.

The ARTS-V1 is a Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) threat radar system based on a modern, long-range, strategic SAM threat system.

It is designed to be used at training ranges for aircrew training, tactics and procedures development to increase combat effectiveness and aircrew survivability,

Aircrew are trained to engage or defend against a SAM threat before encountering it in actual combat.

Various aircraft will train against the ARTS-V1, however, this system delivers a modern training capability on the training ranges for training realism for 5th generation aircraft.

ARTS-V1 provides threat-accurate radar tracking and reactivity to include acquiring, tracking and engaging multiple aircraft simultaneously and electronic counter-countermeasure capabilities.