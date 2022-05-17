To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US awards initial spares contract for F-35 Lot 16 aircraft

17th May 2022 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

F-35B Lightning II aircraft. (Photo: USN/Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart)

The latest F-35 contract modification for Lockheed Martin follows a deal covering ‘ancillary mission equipment requirements’ for Lot 15 and Lot 16 aircraft.

Lockheed Martin is to provide US Naval Air Systems Command with initial spares in support of F-35 Lightning II Lot 16 deliveries, plus spares packages for USAF, USMC and USN operators as well as FMS customers.

Work on the latest $397.73 million contract modification will be completed by December 2024, the DoD announced on 13 May.

On 5 May, the DoD revealed a $372.5 million contract modification for Lockheed Martin to meet ‘ancillary mission equipment requirements’ for F-35 Lot 15 and Lot 16 aircraft.

According to a Congressional Research Service report (updated on 2 May) on the F-35 programme, Lot 15 is expected to include 169 aircraft and Lot 16 covers 157.

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us