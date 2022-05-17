US awards initial spares contract for F-35 Lot 16 aircraft
Lockheed Martin is to provide US Naval Air Systems Command with initial spares in support of F-35 Lightning II Lot 16 deliveries, plus spares packages for USAF, USMC and USN operators as well as FMS customers.
Work on the latest $397.73 million contract modification will be completed by December 2024, the DoD announced on 13 May.
On 5 May, the DoD revealed a $372.5 million contract modification for Lockheed Martin to meet ‘ancillary mission equipment requirements’ for F-35 Lot 15 and Lot 16 aircraft.
According to a Congressional Research Service report (updated on 2 May) on the F-35 programme, Lot 15 is expected to include 169 aircraft and Lot 16 covers 157.
