US awards initial spares contract for F-35 Lot 16 aircraft

Lockheed Martin is to provide US Naval Air Systems Command with initial spares in support of F-35 Lightning II Lot 16 deliveries, plus spares packages for USAF, USMC and USN operators as well as FMS customers.

Work on the latest $397.73 million contract modification will be completed by December 2024, the DoD announced on 13 May.

On 5 May, the DoD revealed a $372.5 million contract modification for Lockheed Martin to meet ‘ancillary mission equipment requirements’ for F-35 Lot 15 and Lot 16 aircraft.

According to a Congressional Research Service report (updated on 2 May) on the F-35 programme, Lot 15 is expected to include 169 aircraft and Lot 16 covers 157.