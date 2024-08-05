To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • US Army finally moves forward with FLRAA next-generation rotorcraft programme

US Army finally moves forward with FLRAA next-generation rotorcraft programme

5th August 2024 - 15:05 GMT | by Tony Fyler

RSS

The FLRAA, as part of the FVL concept, will deliver a next-generation ubiquitous US Army rotorcraft. (Photo: US Army)

Agreeing the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft Milestone B Acquisition Decision Memorandum means rotorcraft design and planning can begin.

The US Army has approved the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) Milestone B (MS B) Acquisition Decision Memorandum.

The move followed a preliminary design review and a meeting of the Army Systems Acquisition Review Council (ASARC) in June 2024 which concluded that all sources of programme risk had been adequately addressed. The passing of Milestone B allows the Army to look at contract options and push forward with the development of the FLRAA in an Engineering and Manufacturing Development Phase.

The FLRAA project is an ongoing attempt to develop a replacement for the S-70 Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tony Fyler

Author

Tony Fyler

Tony Fyler is defence reporter at Shephard. He has experience in business and technology …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us