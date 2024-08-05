US Army finally moves forward with FLRAA next-generation rotorcraft programme
The US Army has approved the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) Milestone B (MS B) Acquisition Decision Memorandum.
The move followed a preliminary design review and a meeting of the Army Systems Acquisition Review Council (ASARC) in June 2024 which concluded that all sources of programme risk had been adequately addressed. The passing of Milestone B allows the Army to look at contract options and push forward with the development of the FLRAA in an Engineering and Manufacturing Development Phase.
The FLRAA project is an ongoing attempt to develop a replacement for the S-70 Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter.
