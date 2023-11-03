To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US approves Bell Helicopter US$300 million Iraqi deal

3rd November 2023 - 11:57 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

CLS and FSR maintenance support will be provided for Bell aircraft operating in Iraq including the Huey II. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Bell Helicopter has been given the go ahead to sell contracted logistics support (CLS) and related equipment to the Government of Iraq for an estimated cost of US$300 million.

The US State Department approved the amendment to an original Foreign Military Sale (FMS) which enabled the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) to deliver the certification to notify Congress of the deal.

The Government of Iraq requested the purchase of additional services, including combined CLS and field service representative (FSR) maintenance support for Bell aircraft comprising three 407 variants, 206B3, OH-58A/C Kiowa, Huey II and 505.

The amendment has been added to a previous FMS case valued at $28 million for CLS and FSR services.

According to the DSCA, the estimated total cost of the sale will be $300 million, which features additional US Government and contractor engineering, technical and logistics support services, as well as studies and surveys, and other related logistical support.

The DSCA confirmed there would be ‘no adverse impact’ on US defence readiness due to the sale, noting: ‘This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the US by helping to improve the security of a strategic partner.’

The principal contractor has been confirmed as Bell Helicopter Company, Fort Worth, TX.

