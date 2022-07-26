US approves AMRAAM weapons for Japan
The US State Department has cleared Japan to buy AIM-120C-7/8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) in an deal estimated at $293 million.
Tokyo has requested to buy 150 of the weapons, three AMRAAM guidance sections, missile containers, control sections and other support equipment.
The weapon can be fitted on Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-35, F-15J and F-2 fighter jets.
'The proposed sale will improve Japan’s capability to meet current and future threats by defending the Japanese homeland and U.S. personnel stationed there,' said a US State Department notice. 'Japan already has AMRAAMs in its inventory and will have no difficulty absorbing these missiles into its armed forces.'
Raytheon is listed as the principal contractor on the prospective deal.
More from Air Warfare
-
US Army picks RapidEdge as mission system for Air Launched Effects
The open architecture RapidEdge mission system provides central functionality for Air Launched Effects from US Army Future Vertical Lift platforms.
-
AARGM-ER missile undergoes third live fire test
Following its latest test launch from a USN Super Hornet, AARGM-ER detected and engaged a land-based air defence system.
-
US approves Kuwait Eurofighter weapons package
Kuwait is to buy a wide variety of weapons for use on a fleet of 28 Eurofighter Typhoons.
-
Farnborough 2022: Textron adapts Cessna Citation Longitude for maritime patrol
A maritime patrol aircraft variant of the Cessna Citation Longitude business jet is designed for missions lasting up to 8h with a maximum range of 3,500nmi.
-
Pratt & Whitney offers core upgrade to the F135 engine (Studio)
At the 2022 Farnborough International Airshow, Pratt & Whitney outlines why it believes a core upgrade is the best option for the F-35 programme.