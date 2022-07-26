US approves AMRAAM weapons for Japan

The US State Department has cleared Japan to buy AIM-120C-7/8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) in an deal estimated at $293 million.

Tokyo has requested to buy 150 of the weapons, three AMRAAM guidance sections, missile containers, control sections and other support equipment.

The weapon can be fitted on Japan Air Self-Defense Force F-35, F-15J and F-2 fighter jets.

'The proposed sale will improve Japan’s capability to meet current and future threats by defending the Japanese homeland and U.S. personnel stationed there,' said a US State Department notice. 'Japan already has AMRAAMs in its inventory and will have no difficulty absorbing these missiles into its armed forces.'

Raytheon is listed as the principal contractor on the prospective deal.