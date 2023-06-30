US approves $5.6 billion F-35 jet sale to Czech Repubic

The US State Department has approved a possible $5.6 billion Foreign Military Sale (FMS) of F-35 fighter jets, munitions and related equipment to the Czech Republic.

The deal would cover 24 Lockheed Martin fifth-generation Joint Strike Fighters (JSF) in conventional take-off and landing (CTOL) configuration – better known as F-35A.

‘The proposed sale will improve the Czech Republic’s defence capabilities as well as support NATO operations by guarding against modern threats and maintaining a constant presence in the region. The Czech Republic will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces,’ the department noted in a 29 June