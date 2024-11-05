US approves $4.9 billion E-7 AEW&C sale to South Korea

The US Department of State has approved South Korea’s request to buy four E-7 Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) aircraft at an estimated cost of US$4.9 billion.

The purchase of the aircraft will also include 10 CFM56 engines, eight installed on the aircraft and two spare, GPS navigation systems, aircraft countermeasures and radio systems alongside related logistic and programme support.

The sale to South Korea will serve to support the US’ foreign policy goals and national security objectives “by improving the security of a major ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific region”, the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.

The E-7 Wedgetail as an AEW&C aircraft will also, according to the DSCA, increase South Korea’s C4ISR interoperability with the US, as well as improve the country’s own intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and AEW&C capabilities.

Boeing will be the primary contractor for the deal and Congress have been informed of the sale, the DSCA added.

The announcement came at a time when South Korea was looking to expand its AEW&C fleet by adding to its four E-7 ‘Peace Eye’ aircraft. Boeing’s E-7 ‘Wedgetail’ is one of three competitors for the AEW&C II requirement, with the other two being Saab’s GlobalEye and IAI’s business jet solution.

In October, Saab signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Korean Aerospace Industries (KAI) which would allow for KAI to support Saab in delivering its GlobalEye aircraft should it be selected for the AEW&C II programme.

