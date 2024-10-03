Saab strengthens AEW&C bid with Korean Aerospace Industries agreement

Saab and Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) around airborne early warning technology, focused on the GlobalEye platform. If selected, the MoU will reportedly allow for KAI to support Saab to deliver its GlobalEye to the South Korean Air Force for the airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) II programme.

Specifically, the MoU related to the transformation of the Global 6500 business jet into a GlobalEye AEW&C special mission aircraft, which includes airframe and aerodynamic modifications, testing, integration and training and technical assistance.

According to Saab, the arrangement would also include the transfer of technology between KAI and Saab, acting as potential follow on for future AEW&C needs in South Korea and domestic programmes.

“This MoU between Saab and KAI will increase critical radar technology competence, and create domestic capability and self-sustainability to secure strategic independence for the Republic of Korea in the airborne surveillance segment,” said Markus Borgljung, vice president of Saab’s Business Area Surveillance.

As noted by Shephard Defence Insight, Saab is one of three companies competing for the contract, against rival OEM’s Boeing’s 737and L3Harris’, in co-operation with Korean Air and Israel Aerospace Industries, Bombardier Global 6500.

Currently, South Korea owns and operates four Boeing 737 AEW&C aircraft, delivered in 2011–12.

Speaking to Shephard, Cazim Redzovic, campaign director – GlobalEye for South Korea, said: “We believe that the MoU with KAI makes for a compelling offer for the South Korean AEW&C II competition given both the outstanding capabilities of GlobalEye combined with a unrivalled transfer of technology offer that the MoU encapsulates. The proposal we have submitted we believe meets their needs across all criteria.”

While the MoU will give Saab the chance to work on South Korea’s needs in the future, “for now the AEW&C II competition is our primary focus,”, Redzovic added.

