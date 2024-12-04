US approves deal for $1.7 billion upgrade of Indian Navy MH-60R helicopters

The US State Department has approved a possible US$1.7 billion Foreign Military Sale (FMS) of MH-60R Seahawk helicopter upgrade and follow-on support equipment to India.

According to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the Indian government has requested to buy 30 MIDS JTRS. Some other items in the FMS include external fuel tanks, advanced data transfer systems and spare and repair parts as well as ongoing software delivery and support.

The sale would work “to strengthen the United States-India strategic relationship and improving the security of a major defence partner” as well as improve “the Government of India’s capability to deter current and future threats by upgrading anti-submarine warfare capabilities,” the DSCA said in a statement.

Related Articles

Indian Navy commissions first MH-60R Seahawk squadron

The principal contractor for this sale would be Lockheed Martin.

India and the US announced the former’s order for 24 new MH-60R helicopters in February 2020 to replace its Navy’s ageing fleet of Westland Sea King Mk 42B/C and Kamov Ka-28 helicopters.

The Indian Navy received its first two MH-60R in 2021 and in 2022 had received six helicopters. It commissioned the first MH-60R Seahawk squadron in March 2024,. According to media reports, while nine helicopters have been inducted, the remaining 15 are delayed.

In April 2023, the navy also acquired additional armaments worth $300 million for its MH-60R fleet which included an unspecified number of AGM-114 Hellfire missiles and MK 54 lightweight torpedoes.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

MH-60R/MH-60S Seahawk