US Air Force XQ-58A Valkyrie completes AI-powered test flight
The XQ-58A Valkyrie drone recently completed a successful test flight using AI algorithms, the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) announced on 2 August.
The milestone test took place at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida and lasted approximately three hours. The AI algorithms used in the UAS were trained millions of times in simulated environments before being put to physical test.
The Autonomous Air Combat Operations (AACO) programme team at AFRL was responsible for developing the algorithms utilized in this test. The flight was carried out within the Eglin Test and Training Complex, a collection of offshore training ranges
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
HYDIS² consortium hypersonic interceptor project proposed for funding by European Comission
The objective of HYDIS² is to study various interceptor concepts and bring to maturity the associated critical technologies to deliver the best counter-hypersonic and anti-ballistic interception solution.
-
GKN Aerospace to help Airbus to deliver Dutch H225M multirole helicopters
GKN Aerospace has signed an MoU with Airbus Helicopters to provide support for the H225M helicopters intended for Dutch special forces.
-
Azerbaijan's integral role in Turkish TF-X Kaan fighter programme strengthens defence capabilities and strategic ties
'By involving Azerbaijan [in the TF-X Kaan programme], Türkiye can potentially share the financial burden of the project, leading to cost savings and economic advantages for both countries,' team lead for government contracting at Tusas Engine Industries tells Shephard.
-
Why the F-16 fighter jet remains a force to be reckoned with (updated 2023)
The Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jet is still in the limelight over 40 years after its first flight. Shephard sums up the latest developments and tells you everything you need to know about the aircraft in the 2020s.