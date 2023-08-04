To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Air Force XQ-58A Valkyrie completes AI-powered test flight

4th August 2023 - 14:08 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The XQ-58A Valkyrie is a high-altitude, long-endurance, runway-independent, high-subsonic 'Loyal Wingman' UAS. (Photo: US Air Force/US DoD)

Developed by the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), the Valkyrie's AI and machine learning agents demonstrated their capability to solve tactically relevant challenges during airborne operations.

The XQ-58A Valkyrie drone recently completed a successful test flight using AI algorithms, the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) announced on 2 August.

The milestone test took place at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida and lasted approximately three hours. The AI algorithms used in the UAS were trained millions of times in simulated environments before being put to physical test.

The Autonomous Air Combat Operations (AACO) programme team at AFRL was responsible for developing the algorithms utilized in this test. The flight was carried out within the Eglin Test and Training Complex, a collection of offshore training ranges

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us