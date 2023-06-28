To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Georgia air force base set to host F-35 fighters as Congress debates A-10 Warthog retirement

Georgia air force base set to host F-35 fighters as Congress debates A-10 Warthog retirement

28th June 2023 - 19:00 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

The retirement of the A-10s has been a contentious issue between Congress and the air force for years. (Photo: USAF)

Amidst ongoing deliberations in Congress regarding the retirement of a portion of its A-10 Warthog fleet, the US Air Force has initiated the replacement of the A-10 with the F-35 at Moody AFB.

The USAF's Moody Air Force Base is preparing for a significant change as it transitions from its A-10 Warthog attack aircraft to F-35s.

The USAF announced on 26 June that it will be basing F-35A Lightning II stealth fighter jets at the base in the coming years.

According to the official announcement, two squadrons of the air force’s most advanced fighters will be stationed at the base, with the first aircraft expected to arrive in FY2027.

This decision aligns with the USAF's desire to retire a substantial portion of its A-10 aircraft.

‘The decision to host the F-35 mission at

Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

