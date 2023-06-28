Georgia air force base set to host F-35 fighters as Congress debates A-10 Warthog retirement
The USAF's Moody Air Force Base is preparing for a significant change as it transitions from its A-10 Warthog attack aircraft to F-35s.
The USAF announced on 26 June that it will be basing F-35A Lightning II stealth fighter jets at the base in the coming years.
According to the official announcement, two squadrons of the air force’s most advanced fighters will be stationed at the base, with the first aircraft expected to arrive in FY2027.
This decision aligns with the USAF's desire to retire a substantial portion of its A-10 aircraft.
‘The decision to host the F-35 mission at
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Fast, French and furious: DGA tests hypersonic glide vehicle
Yesterday, the French DGA conducted the first tiring of its VMaX hypersonic glide vehicle demonstrator from Biscarrosse.
-
Korean Air completes first AH-6i fuselage
Korean Air in South Korea is building Boeing scout helicopter fuselages for an international customer.
-
UK takes delivery of two new F-35B fighter jets
RAF Marham has taken delivery of two new Lockheed Martin F-35B short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) fighter aircraft.