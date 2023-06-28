Georgia air force base set to host F-35 fighters as Congress debates A-10 Warthog retirement

The USAF's Moody Air Force Base is preparing for a significant change as it transitions from its A-10 Warthog attack aircraft to F-35s.

The USAF announced on 26 June that it will be basing F-35A Lightning II stealth fighter jets at the base in the coming years.

According to the official announcement, two squadrons of the air force’s most advanced fighters will be stationed at the base, with the first aircraft expected to arrive in FY2027.

This decision aligns with the USAF's desire to retire a substantial portion of its A-10 aircraft.

‘The decision to host the F-35 mission at