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US Air Force to increase JASSM anti-interference and accuracy capabilities

24th March 2026 - 12:31 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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The Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile is one of Lockheed Martin’s first cruise missiles. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The USAF is conducting market research to inform the procurement process for a new GPS/GNSS M-code receiver for the JASSM.

The US Air Force (USAF) is seeking industry support to enhance the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM). The branch recently issued a Request for Information (RfI) to gather feedback from suppliers on requirements and to identify potential providers for the JASSM Global Positioning System (GPS) Increment 2 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) M-code receiver programme.

The future GPS/GNSS M-code sensor is intended to improve precision and anti-jamming and anti-spoofing performance in contested environments while accelerating the target acquisition process.

Although the branch has not disclosed details on the schedule for the acquisition of the receiver, it is pursuing validated, mature technical

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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