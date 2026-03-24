US Air Force to increase JASSM anti-interference and accuracy capabilities
The US Air Force (USAF) is seeking industry support to enhance the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM). The branch recently issued a Request for Information (RfI) to gather feedback from suppliers on requirements and to identify potential providers for the JASSM Global Positioning System (GPS) Increment 2 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) M-code receiver programme.
The future GPS/GNSS M-code sensor is intended to improve precision and anti-jamming and anti-spoofing performance in contested environments while accelerating the target acquisition process.
Although the branch has not disclosed details on the schedule for the acquisition of the receiver, it is pursuing validated, mature technical
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