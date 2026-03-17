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US Air Force seeks capabilities to improve C3 for aircraft fleet and warfighters

17th March 2026 - 17:05 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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A B-1B refuels with a KC-135 while on a nighttime mission during Operation Epic Fury. (Photo: US Air Force)

The USAF published RFIs for enhancing its C3 capabilities after losing, in Operation Epic Fury, four aircraft in non-confrontational, unclear situations that could have been related to command, control and communication failures.

The US Air Force (USAF) published three RFIs to identify solutions, systems and technologies to improve battle management and C3 for its airmen and aircraft fleet. The capabilities aim to support better coordination of joint aerial operations, both for assets and personnel.

Coincidentally, the market research notices were issued last week after the US recorded the loss of three F-15 multirole fighters and one KC-135 Stratotanker refuelling tanker in what the US claimed were non-hostile, unclear circumstances during Operation Epic Fury. Both incidents raised questions about the effectiveness of command, control and communication sensors in an open war environment.

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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