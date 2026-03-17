US Air Force seeks capabilities to improve C3 for aircraft fleet and warfighters
The US Air Force (USAF) published three RFIs to identify solutions, systems and technologies to improve battle management and C3 for its airmen and aircraft fleet. The capabilities aim to support better coordination of joint aerial operations, both for assets and personnel.
Coincidentally, the market research notices were issued last week after the US recorded the loss of three F-15 multirole fighters and one KC-135 Stratotanker refuelling tanker in what the US claimed were non-hostile, unclear circumstances during Operation Epic Fury. Both incidents raised questions about the effectiveness of command, control and communication sensors in an open war environment.
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