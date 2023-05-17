US Air Force fighter unit transitions to aggressor squadron
The USAF 926th Wing's 706th Fighter Squadron has been officially redesignated as the 706th Aggressor Squadron, marking a significant shift in its mission.
The ceremony took place at Nellis AFB and signalled the squadron's transition into its new role, effective from 14 May.
As the third aggressor squadron at Nellis, the 706th Aggressor Squadron's primary objective will be to specialise in understanding, instructing and simulating adversaries' tactics employing fourth-generation aggressor aircraft.
This strategic realignment enables the 64th and 65th Aggressor Squadrons to focus on developing advanced air defence capabilities, supporting Nellis's ambitions of becoming the 5th Generation Center of Excellence.
The process of integrating the 706th Aggressor Squadron into the larger operational framework began over a year ago when cyberspace operations officers and cyber warfare operations airmen from the 706th Fighter Squadron transitioned to offensive cyber operations alongside the 57th Information Aggressor Squadron.
According to Lt Col Birckett, these cyber professionals play a vital role in identifying and exploiting vulnerabilities within mission systems, both in terms of software and hardware, to enhance training for future conflicts.
The establishment of the flying component of the 706th Aggressor Squadron represents the second phase of this integration plan.
With its ownership of fighter aircraft, the 706th joins the ranks of the USAF's four aggressor squadrons. By the end of this year, the squadron is set to receive its fleet of F-16 Block 30s, which will be instrumental in fulfilling their dedicated mission.
The squadron's flying operations were relocated from New Orleans Naval Air Station to Nellis in 2007, and it is currently assigned to the 926th Operations Group.
