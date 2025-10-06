To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • US Air Force DASH 2 experiment compares AI and human judgement for battle accuracy and speed

US Air Force DASH 2 experiment compares AI and human judgement for battle accuracy and speed

6th October 2025 - 11:45 GMT | by Peter Taberner in Leicester, UK

RSS

The two-week DASH 2 event brought together operational warfighters, industry and developers. (Photo: Deb Henley/US Air Force)

The trials aimed to discover how AI can help operators make faster and sharper decisions in challenging battlespaces.

In August, the US Air Force (USAF) carried out its second Decision Advantage Sprint for Human-Machine Teaming – DASH 2 – at an unclassified location in Las Vegas. 

The experiment was led by the USAF’s Advanced Battle Management System Cross-Functional Team, alongside the Air Force Research Lab’s 711th Human Performance Wing, the Integrated Capabilities Command and the 805th Combat Training Squadron.

Its initial results showed that machines produced conflict recommendations in less than 10 seconds and created 30 times more options than human-only teams.

In terms of speed, two vendors each generated more than 6,000 solutions for around 20 battlefield problems in just one hour.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Peter Taberner

Author

Peter Taberner

Peter Taberner is a freelance writer who has written for numerous well-known publications.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us