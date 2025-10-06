US Air Force DASH 2 experiment compares AI and human judgement for battle accuracy and speed
In August, the US Air Force (USAF) carried out its second Decision Advantage Sprint for Human-Machine Teaming – DASH 2 – at an unclassified location in Las Vegas.
The experiment was led by the USAF’s Advanced Battle Management System Cross-Functional Team, alongside the Air Force Research Lab’s 711th Human Performance Wing, the Integrated Capabilities Command and the 805th Combat Training Squadron.
Its initial results showed that machines produced conflict recommendations in less than 10 seconds and created 30 times more options than human-only teams.
In terms of speed, two vendors each generated more than 6,000 solutions for around 20 battlefield problems in just one hour.
