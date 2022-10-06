US Air Force awards Seek Eagle support contract
DCS Corporation is to support the USAF Seek Eagle programme under a $99.5 million, five-year contract announced by the DoD on 3 October.
DCS will provide engineering analyses and management support to meet current and future needs, and developing tools necessary to ensure that stores are compatible with multirole aircraft that accommodate an array of store configurations.
Work will be performed at Eglin AFB in Florida, and is expected to be completed by 30 September 2027.
Seek Eagle is the USAF certification process for determining safe and acceptable carriage and release limits, loading and unloading procedures, safe escape parameters, and ballistic accuracy for weapons fitted to USAF and FMS aircraft.
The modelling, analysis, and tools support contract aids the USAF stores certification process by developing specific scientific and engineering methodologies to meet the Stores Compatibility Program.
