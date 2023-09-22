UK set to host headquarters for GCAP sixth-generation fighter project, reports suggest

Britain, Italy and Japan are poised to select the UK as the strategic headquarters for the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), according to insider sources cited by Reuters.

This move underscores London's pivotal role in an unprecedented international collaboration that holds the potential to attract additional participating nations.

Japan and the UK will assume principal responsibilities for the design and manufacturing aspects of the project. London's extensive and more recent experience in jet fighter development is expected to position it as the driving force behind the programme's orchestration, the sources revealed.

To keep responsibilities and ownership over the programme