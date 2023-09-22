To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • UK set to host headquarters for GCAP sixth-generation fighter project, reports suggest

22nd September 2023 - 13:45 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

The Japanese and UK governments both said that discussions about the GCAP HQ’s location are ongoing. (Photo: author)

As discussions about the Global Combat Air Programme's headquarters location continue, Japan may lead the UK-based HQ to maintain programme balance.

Britain, Italy and Japan are poised to select the UK as the strategic headquarters for the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), according to insider sources cited by Reuters.

This move underscores London's pivotal role in an unprecedented international collaboration that holds the potential to attract additional participating nations.

Japan and the UK will assume principal responsibilities for the design and manufacturing aspects of the project. London's extensive and more recent experience in jet fighter development is expected to position it as the driving force behind the programme's orchestration, the sources revealed.

To keep responsibilities and ownership over the programme

