UK Royal Navy’s upgraded Commando Merlin helicopters achieve full operating capability
The procurement arm of the UK MoD, Defence Equipment and Support (DE&S), and Leonardo have announced that the upgraded Royal Navy Commando Merlin helicopters have achieved full operating capability (FOC).
A total of 25 AW101 Merlin helicopters have been upgraded to Mk4/4a standard as part of the Merlin Life Sustainment Programme (MLSP), delivered via a £339 million (US$421 million) contract with Leonardo.
According to Leonardo, the upgrade will ensure the force has capability to provide air manoeuvre support to 3 Commando Brigade Royal Marines, and other forces, across the globe.
Upgrade work on the helicopters was completed by Leonardo Helicopters in 2022, with DE&S overseeing the retrofit upgrades to extend the helicopters’ life to 2030. Key upgrades to the helicopter include a new folding main rotor head and folding tail and an improved defensive aid suite with a missile warning system that locates hostile laser guided weapons.
According to DE&S, the upgrade has enabled the Merlin helicopter to be more effective in the conduct of littoral manoeuvre operations. Otherwise termed ‘littoral strike’, this is the term applied to amphibious operations using both air and surface craft, that launch from a ship to an objective.
Capt Neil Mathieson, RN Merlin Team Leader at DE&S, said: “The key difference between the Mk3/Mk3a and the new variant is the fact that the Mk4/Mk4a has been fully ‘ship optimised’ to allow it to embark and more efficiently operate from Royal Navy vessels.
“This means that the Mk4/Mk4a aircraft are globally deployable for all maritime operations. There have been significant changes to enable this, including a new folding main rotor head and folding tail.
“In addition, a brand-new suite of avionics has been integrated and obsolescence removed, aligning the cockpit to the Mk2 and extending the life of the platform to 2030.”
The AW101 Merlin is now cleared to operate from all RN aircraft carriers, amphibious assault ships, Type 23 frigates, Royal Auxiliary vessels and will operate from a Type 45 destroyer.
