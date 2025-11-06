Hunt begins for drone to team with British Army Apaches
The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has launched a prior information notice for a capability concept demonstrator to shape its Land Autonomous Collaborative Platform (Land ACP) programme.
Through this programme, the British Army is seeking to develop an uncrewed aerial system (UAS) designed to pair with its Apache-64E attack helicopters.
Named Project Nyx, this first phase will look for a demonstrator to prove the Land ACP concept. The British Army previously engaged industry in August 2025 on its ACP plans with a series of workshops.
As outlined by the MoD in the notice, the ACP will be highly autonomous (“commanded
