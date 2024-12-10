UK and Qatar pledge to expand collaboration on Typhoon and Hawk aircraft

The UK and Qatar have signed agreements to deepen their defence partnership, covering the countries’ joint Eurofighter Typhoon and Hawk squadrons – Squadron 12 – as well as current pilot training for Qatari cadets.

The agreements come off the back off a state vising from the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to the UK, with the two countries agreeing on a wide-ranging ‘Future Framework’ to strengthen their cooperation.

The two nations said in a joint statement that, as part of its focused bilateral efforts, it would “strengthen [their] respective defence capabilities through broadening our cooperation on