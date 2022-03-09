To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

UAE set to buy a dozen L-15As with scope for more

9th March 2022 - 11:55 GMT | by Tayfun Özberk in Istanbul

RSS

L-15A trainer/light attack aircraft. (Photo: CATIC)

If a contract materialises for an initial 12 L-15A light attack aircraft, it would be the first time the UAE orders crewed military aircraft from China.

It appears the UAE is going to acquire a dozen Chinese L-15A light attack aircraft, with the option to purchase 36 more, after the country’s MoD announced via Twitter on 23 February that it expects to sign a contract with the China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC).

The MoD did not indicate its budget for this procurement, but Shephard Defence Insight describes a unit price of $10 million for the aircraft.

Official UAE media outlets reported Tareq Abdul Raheem Al Hosani, CEO of the national defence procurement authority Tawazun, as saying the deal forms part of an ongoing

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us