UAE set to buy a dozen L-15As with scope for more

Super Hercules FMS deal for Egypt stays on track
Egypt is still on track to receive 12 C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft via the FMS programme after the US Senate voted against a proposal to block the deal.
It appears the UAE is going to acquire a dozen Chinese L-15A light attack aircraft, with the option to purchase 36 more, after the country’s MoD announced via Twitter on 23 February that it expects to sign a contract with the China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC).
The MoD did not indicate its budget for this procurement, but Shephard Defence Insight describes a unit price of $10 million for the aircraft.
Official UAE media outlets reported Tareq Abdul Raheem Al Hosani, CEO of the national defence procurement authority Tawazun, as saying the deal forms part of an ongoing
