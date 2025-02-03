UAE accepts first batch of F4 Rafale fighter jets

The UAE Ministry of Defence has announced the inauguration of its first batch of F4 Rafale fighter jets from Dassault in what it calls a “historic deal” at a ceremony on the 29 January.

Dassault was awarded the US$16.6 billion contract to supply 80 F4 Rafale aircraft in December 2021. The aircraft are intended to replace the Air Force’s older Dassault Mirage 2000-9 fighters and augment the rest of its fleet.

UAE Armed Forces Supreme Commander President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “The strategy of the Armed Forces focuses on the thoughtful acquisition of the latest weapons and equipment that are in line with the variables of future wars and technological and quality developments, which enhances the comprehensive combat efficiency of the country's national defence system.”

While the number of aircraft in the first batch was not disclosed, according to Dassault, this first jet would remain at its Flight Test centre to perform flight tests ahead of the first deliveries to the UAE Air Force, which are scheduled for the end of 2026.

The F4 standard, according to the French Directorate General of Armament (DGA), includes improvements to Rafale's fire protection and avoidance system, frontal optronics, TALIOS long-range airborne targeting pod and the RBE2 electronic scanning radar.

