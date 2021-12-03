Dassault captures mega Rafale order from UAE

Dassault and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to an extraordinary order for 80 Rafale F4 fighter jets, in a contract labelled by the manufacturer as ‘the largest ever obtained by the French combat aeronautics industry’.

Various reports estimate the contract to be worth €16 billion ($18.1 billion), including €2 billion set aside for MICA NG air-to-air missiles and Black Shaheen long-range cruise missiles – the latter a modified Emirati variant of the French SCALP.

The deal was officially struck in Dubai on 3 December in a ceremony between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and …