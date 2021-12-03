To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Dassault captures mega Rafale order from UAE

3rd December 2021 - 16:09 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

The UAE is the first export customer to buy the Rafale F4. (Photo: Dassault)

Dassault and the UAE have signed off on a huge order for new fighter jets, helicopters and weapons.

Dassault and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to an extraordinary order for 80 Rafale F4 fighter jets, in a contract labelled by the manufacturer as ‘the largest ever obtained by the French combat aeronautics industry’.

Various reports estimate the contract to be worth €16 billion ($18.1 billion), including €2 billion set aside for MICA NG air-to-air missiles and Black Shaheen long-range cruise missiles – the latter a modified Emirati variant of the French SCALP.

The deal was officially struck in Dubai on 3 December in a ceremony between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and …

