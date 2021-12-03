Dassault captures mega Rafale order from UAE

Australia and South Korea set up new aviation commands
Two new rotorcraft aviation units or commands have been set up at opposite ends of the Asia-Pacific region.
Dassault and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have agreed to an extraordinary order for 80 Rafale F4 fighter jets, in a contract labelled by the manufacturer as ‘the largest ever obtained by the French combat aeronautics industry’.
Various reports estimate the contract to be worth €16 billion ($18.1 billion), including €2 billion set aside for MICA NG air-to-air missiles and Black Shaheen long-range cruise missiles – the latter a modified Emirati variant of the French SCALP.
The deal was officially struck in Dubai on 3 December in a ceremony between Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and …
Pakistan is pushing a new indigenously designed and built MALE-class UCAV on the export market.
There are requirements for new helicopters in all three armed services in Bangladesh.
Australia received more F-35As in November, just as the RAAF farewelled its F/A-18A/B fleet.
Northrop Grumman is to deliver full-rate production AGM-88 air-launched missiles for the USN and FMS customer Germany.
TRD in Singapore is riding the crest of a wave of demand for C-UAS solutions.