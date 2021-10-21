Turkish Navy receives the first domestically produced Aksungur UAV

USMC buys two previously leased Reapers
Marine Corps used a ‘try before you buy’ approach with a pair of MQ-9A Reapers.
The Turkish Navy received the first domestically produced MALE UAV, Aksungur, on 20 October.
The UAV is the latest combat drone from Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI). It can fly for 50h, carry up to 750kg of payload and is capable of long-endurance operations at an altitude of up to 40,000ft.
Aksungur can perform uninterrupted multi-role intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and attack missions with its high payload capacity and provide BLoS operational flexibility with its SATCOM payload.
The platform’s maiden flight was completed in Match 2019 and it was first publicly revealed at IDEF 2019 in Istanbul.
TAI funded the development of UAV alone, with the expectation to receive orders from the Turkish Armed Forces as the military were involved in the Aksungur’s development.
The contract was received following the first flight and the platform entered into mass production in December 2020.
Four Aksungurs will be delivered to the Turkish Armed Forces by the end of 2021, with this delivery marking the first in the series.
South Korea is one of the leading innovators in UAVs in Asia, with different concepts on display at Seoul ADEX 2021.
Future basic trainers, modern fighters and manned-unmanned teaming concepts were centre stage at Seoul ADEX 2021.
The first Arriel 2E engine assembled in Texas has been delivered to Airbus.
In its pursuit of greater military self-reliance, Thailand has created a new naval UAV.
Despite new Black Hawks arriving, the Philippine Air Force is facing a dearth of utility helicopters.