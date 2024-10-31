Turkish Aerospace eyes European and North African customers as Hürjet goes supersonic

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) confirmed that its Hürjet trainer aircraft had successfully broken the sound-barrier, marking a new and important milestone for the country’s first indigenous supersonic jet aircraft.

“This is really encouraging for us – it’s not the goal but it’s the first step,” Dr. Mehmet Demiroglu, general manager, TAI, said at Saha Expo in Istanbul last week.

This latest development builds on its maiden flight which took place in May 2023. According to the company, the project’s main goal is to replace the Turkish Air Force’s T-38 trainers and F-5 aircraft. In 2024, the Turkish Air Force revealed it