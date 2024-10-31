Turkish Aerospace eyes European and North African customers as Hürjet goes supersonic
Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) confirmed that its Hürjet trainer aircraft had successfully broken the sound-barrier, marking a new and important milestone for the country’s first indigenous supersonic jet aircraft.
“This is really encouraging for us – it’s not the goal but it’s the first step,” Dr. Mehmet Demiroglu, general manager, TAI, said at Saha Expo in Istanbul last week.
This latest development builds on its maiden flight which took place in May 2023. According to the company, the project’s main goal is to replace the Turkish Air Force’s T-38 trainers and F-5 aircraft. In 2024, the Turkish Air Force revealed it
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free store ies per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Sikorsky’s UH-60M Black Hawk given boost as Greece and Australia share fleet updates
Australia and Greece are among a group of nations who have recently placed orders for UH-60M Black Hawks to replace their ageing fleets and boost their armed forces’ operational capabilities.
-
Saab posts strong Q3 results despite T-7 trainer difficulties
The demand for Saab’s broad portfolio remains high, the Swedish company said, with it anticipating a 2024 organic sales growth between 15-20%.
-
Lockheed Martin promotes F-35 as economic ‘catalyst’ ahead of UK budget
The company estimated a gross value add to the UK economy of £45.2 billion up to 2046, with the F-35 programme sustaining more than 20,000 UK jobs over its development, production, integration and maintenance.