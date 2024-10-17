Turkey moves one step closer towards Eurofighter Typhoon purchase
Germany has greenlit technical talks with Turkey over the potential sale of the Eurofighter Typhoon to the country ahead of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to Ankara on 19 October.
Previously, Germany had blocked the sale due to concerns that Ankara would use the fighters against armed Kurdish troops in Syria and Iraq. Now, along with Italy, Spain and the UK – other members in the Eurofighter consortium – the last hurdle has been cleared, paving the way for a possible, long-awaited sale of the multirole fighter to Turkey.
When asked about the fighter acquisition, a BAE spokesperson told Shepha
