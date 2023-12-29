Turkey’s ANKA 3 UAV conducts maiden flight
Turkish Aerospace Industries’ (TAI) stealth combat drone ANKA 3 was spotted in the air during its maiden flight in Ankara on 28 December 2023. During the flight, ANKA 3 was accompanied by a Hürkuş trainer and a light fighter aircraft developed by TAI.
The first photos of ANKA 3 were unveiled in March 2023 and ground tests have been ongoing since then. The ANKA 3’s taxi tests were carried out on the runway in April 2023. The maiden flight of the new stealth fighter drone was scheduled for 2023 and TAI completed the first flight just days before the end
