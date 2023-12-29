Turkey’s ANKA 3 UAV conducts maiden flight

Photos of ANKA 3 were first unveiled in March 2023 and its maiden flight, originally scheduled for 2023, have taken place before the end of the year. (Photo: TAI)

ANKA 3, a new stealth combat drone developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries and featuring low-radar visibility, a high-payload capacity and multi-mission capability, has completed its maiden flight.