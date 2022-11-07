Timor-Leste’s fledgling air force receives a boost
After achieving independence in 2002, Timor-Leste has relied on foreign-funded air services. However, the Timor-Leste Defence Force (F-FDTL) will receive a Cessna 206 aircraft to help strengthen its tiny air force.
The US is supplying the aircraft, and Timor-Leste military personnel are now training at Plymouth, Massachusetts.
The Cessna of 2019 vintage bears the serial number ‘N962CS’. The second-hand grey-painted aircraft will join a single Cessna 172P already operated by the F-FDTL.
The 206’s registration number belongs to Technology Services Corporation (TSC), which operates a handful of surveillance aircraft in the region on behalf of the US government and the
