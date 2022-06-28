Three FMS customers to receive Joint Standoff Weapon technical upgrade
Raytheon Missiles and Defense is to update the technical data package and software for the AGM-154C Joint Standoff Weapon Block III (JSOW-C1) on behalf of three FMS customers, the DoD announced on 27 June.
Recipients of upgraded software for the network-enabled air-launched missile will include Bahrain, Canada and Taiwan.
The $29.35 million order will be executed by July 2025, the DoD noted on 27 June.
Bahrain requested JSOW-C1 in May 2019 as part of a broader FMS request to equip its future 16-aircraft fleet of F-16 Block 70/F-16Vs, while Canada sought 20 missiles as part of a June 2020 FMS proposal to arm its CF-18 Hornets (which will be phased out by 2032 in favour of the F-35A).
Taiwan, meanwhile, placed an FMS request in June 2017 for 56 missiles.
In common with the other JSOW variants (AGM-154A and AGM-154B), the AGM-154C is designed to arm F/A-18C/D/E/F, F-16C/D and F-35A/C aircraft.
The missile features GPS/INS guidance, a terminal IR seeker and a Link 16 weapon data link.
A Network Enabled Weapon moving maritime target capability was incorporated in JSOW-C1 production units from FY2009 onwards.
