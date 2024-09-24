The Philippines prepares for high-end fighter operations

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) is enhancing its tactical fighter training, as well as tactics and techniques, as the country’s armed forces shifts focus towards the higher end of the threat spectrum.

Traditionally, the Philippines military has been engaged in counter-insurgency (COIN) operations. In recent times, it has been realigning its modernisation programmes to strengthen territorial and coastal defence amid a surge in tensions with China. Disputes over a number of islets and reefs in the South China Sea has led to occasional violent skirmishes.

The PAF currently operates a modest fleet of 12 Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) FA-50PH light