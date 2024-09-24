The Philippines prepares for high-end fighter operations
The Philippine Air Force (PAF) is enhancing its tactical fighter training, as well as tactics and techniques, as the country’s armed forces shifts focus towards the higher end of the threat spectrum.
Traditionally, the Philippines military has been engaged in counter-insurgency (COIN) operations. In recent times, it has been realigning its modernisation programmes to strengthen territorial and coastal defence amid a surge in tensions with China. Disputes over a number of islets and reefs in the South China Sea has led to occasional violent skirmishes.
The PAF currently operates a modest fleet of 12 Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) FA-50PH light
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Embraer’s Millennium and Super Tucanos generate new customers
Described as a “true” multi-role aircraft, Embraer has set an aim for the C-390 Millennium to be the cornerstone for different operations, from HA/DR to combat missions.
-
Kongsberg to invest $110 million to increase production capacities in the US
Expected contracts from the US Armed Forces will see the company build a new facility in Virginia, as well as improving and expanding its manufacturing capabilities in Pennsylvania.
-
Saab delivers fifth and final GlobalEye to UAE
Saab delivered the fourth GlobalEye Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft to the UAE earlier this year with the fifth aircraft concluding the order.
-
US Air Force eyes multi-orbit SATCOM capabilities
The service is interested in the benefits it can provide such as network throughput, low latency, and resiliency for encrypted and non-encrypted communications.