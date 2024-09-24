To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

The Philippines prepares for high-end fighter operations

24th September 2024 - 09:32 GMT | by Roy Choo in Sydney

RSS

The Philippines deployed four FA-50PH light combat aircraft for Exercise Pitch Black 2024 in Australia. (Photo: Roy Choo)

The Southeast Asian country’s air force is broadening the warfighting mission sets of its FA-50PH by shifting focus towards offensive counter air, defensive counter air and ground attack missions.

The Philippine Air Force (PAF) is enhancing its tactical fighter training, as well as tactics and techniques, as the country’s armed forces shifts focus towards the higher end of the threat spectrum.

Traditionally, the Philippines military has been engaged in counter-insurgency (COIN) operations. In recent times, it has been realigning its modernisation programmes to strengthen territorial and coastal defence amid a surge in tensions with China. Disputes over a number of islets and reefs in the South China Sea has led to occasional violent skirmishes.

The PAF currently operates a modest fleet of 12 Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) FA-50PH light

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Roy Choo

Author

Roy Choo

Rex Choo is a freelance journalist based in Australia.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us