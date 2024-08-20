The last of the US new Presidential helicopters handed over

The US Marine Corps and Presidential Helicopters Program Office (PMA-274) have taken delivery of the last of 23 Sikorsky VH-92A Patriot presidential helicopters, a fleet which will consist of 21 operational and two test aircraft.

The delivery brings to an end the production contract signed a decade ago after protracted competition. The effort originally collapsed in 2009 and saw Bell-Boeing, Boeing and AgustaWestland drop out as the militarised version of the S-92A helicopters became the frontrunner.

The 2014 contract was awarded by US Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) and initially involved building six aircraft at a cost of US$1.2 billion.

The VH-92A is improved beyond the commercial version and is integrated with government-defined mission systems and finished with executive interiors. The fleet will transport the President and Vice President of the US and other officials and continues the record of Sikorsky providing all helicopters to fulfil this role.

NAVAIR explained that the large fleet allows “for aircraft to be ready to support the executive lift mission, undergo various levels of maintenance, lifecycle upgrades, and provide assets for pilot/aircrew training.

“The new presidential helicopter was built to increase performance and payload over the VH-3D and VH-60N. It will provide enhanced crew coordination systems and communications capabilities in addition to improving availability and maintainability.”

The USMC will work with the White House Military Office, PMA-274, and Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1) to ensure the conditions are set for a successful transition from the current in-service 10 VH-3D, six VH-60N and existing VH-92A to the new aircraft.