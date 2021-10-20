Thailand welcomes MARCUS B to naval service

Philippines welcomes final Black Hawks and more ScanEagles
Despite new Black Hawks arriving, the Philippine Air Force is facing a dearth of utility helicopters.
The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) is ready to open a production line for the MARCUS B UAV before its introduction to service later this year.
The MARCUS B (standing for Maritime Aerial Reconnaissance Craft Unmanned System) is the work of the Naval Research & Development Office. It was developed in collaboration with Siam Dry Tech, who designed and will manufacture its airframe from carbon materials; and Pims Technologies, who developed its Tactical-Based Aerial Command Control System.
The MARCUS B evolved from the original MARCUS introduced at the opening ceremony of the Navy 2021 exercise on 12 March. The improved model …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Despite new Black Hawks arriving, the Philippine Air Force is facing a dearth of utility helicopters.
The Netherlands has committed to deploying a C-130 Hercules aircraft to aid the UN mission in Mali.
Ten companies receive contracts to provide spare parts for Finnish fleet of Hawk trainers.
Retirement of the nine remaining C-160 aircraft is happening more quickly than the French Air and Space Force wanted.
Lockheed Martin has been awarded a contract modification for the continued development of ARTS V-2, which is intended to train US pilots.
Boeing believes new accreditation will open doors for future opportunities in Europe.