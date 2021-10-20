Thailand welcomes MARCUS B to naval service

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) is ready to open a production line for the MARCUS B UAV before its introduction to service later this year.

The MARCUS B (standing for Maritime Aerial Reconnaissance Craft Unmanned System) is the work of the Naval Research & Development Office. It was developed in collaboration with Siam Dry Tech, who designed and will manufacture its airframe from carbon materials; and Pims Technologies, who developed its Tactical-Based Aerial Command Control System.

The MARCUS B evolved from the original MARCUS introduced at the opening ceremony of the Navy 2021 exercise on 12 March. The improved model …