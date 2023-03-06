Thai navy receives back its first modernised Do 228
The first upgraded Dornier 228 of the Royal Thai Navy (RTN), aircraft number ‘1114’, arrived in Thailand on 15 February, and others will follow later.
Under Maritime Security Initiative funding of $40.2 million, the US government contracted RUAG Aerospace Services to keep Thai Do 228s operational for the next 15-20 years.
The upgrade programme began in 2020, with two aircraft in the first phase and another pair in the second phase. The remaining three aircraft in the fleet are expected to receive assistance from the US in the future.
The most important element is the installation of the Telephonics RDR-1550B
