Thai army is developing a MALE UCAV

15th November 2021 - 21:20 GMT | by Sompong Nondhasa in Bangkok

Thailand’s army is indigenously developing a MALE UCAV, with first delivery expected next year. (RTA)

Thailand is developing an indigenous armed UAV, with the first system due to be handed over in 2022.

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has revealed it is developing a new MALE UCAV with a longer operating radius and endurance.

The Ordnance Department of the RTA, which is responsible for research and innovation within the army, is pursuing a self-reliance policy of ‘Thai built, Thai used’. 

The department is thus participating in a cooperative R&D project between the RTA and Defence Technology Institute to create a MALE UAV prototype.

The roles of the UAV are reconnaissance, searching and identifying target locations, and adjusting artillery fire and other fire support weapons. The aircraft has an operational range far beyond the scope …

