Thai army is developing a MALE UCAV

Elbit Systems demonstrates UAV swarm capability to Dutch Army
Elbit Systems has performed a demonstration of its UAV swarm capabilities to the Dutch Army in Northern Israel.
The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has revealed it is developing a new MALE UCAV with a longer operating radius and endurance.
The Ordnance Department of the RTA, which is responsible for research and innovation within the army, is pursuing a self-reliance policy of ‘Thai built, Thai used’.
The department is thus participating in a cooperative R&D project between the RTA and Defence Technology Institute to create a MALE UAV prototype.
The roles of the UAV are reconnaissance, searching and identifying target locations, and adjusting artillery fire and other fire support weapons. The aircraft has an operational range far beyond the scope …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Elbit Systems has performed a demonstration of its UAV swarm capabilities to the Dutch Army in Northern Israel.
United Aircraft Corporation displays the Checkmate light tactical aircraft at Dubai Airshow, with an interesting engine choice and manned-unmanned teaming on the horizon.
Northrop Grumman has achieved a key manufacturing milestone in the process of modernising the US’ ICBM systems.
New Optix element plugs in AI analysis of maritime moving map data to UAS-based STARE ISR capability.
Using RPAS for supply missions could lead to reduced costs and keep personnel out of harm's way.
The UAE has ordered two more A330 MRTTs.