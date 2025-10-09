Textron’s new launched effect system for ground and air ISR breaks cover
Textron Systems has unveiled its latest launched effect (LE) system, Damocles; a rotary-wing coaxial uncrewed aerial system (UAS) designed to operate in peer warfare environments.
The system is fitted with Textron Systems’ GEN2 Explosively Formed Penetrator (EFP), which delivers attack, electronic warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities as a ground or air-delivered payload.
The LE system integrates automatic AI-guided targeting with both payloads, while keeping a human operator in the loop for mission oversight and decision-making. According to the company, the system can also operate in GPS-denied environments.
Henry Finneral, senior VP of weapon systems at the company, said: “Textron Systems
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
Canada commits to first 16 F-35s with US
Canadian officials have stated that the order for the country’s first 16 jets is progressing, with the remaining 72 F-35 aircraft from Lockheed Martin still under review.
-
Sweden confirms order for four C-390 Millennium aircraft
The firm order also included options for seven more aircraft as part of the joint European procurement for the multi-role aircraft, allowing for potential future European acquisitions.
-
US Air Force DASH 2 experiment compares AI and human judgement for battle accuracy and speed
The trials aimed to discover how AI can help operators make faster and sharper decisions in challenging battlespaces.