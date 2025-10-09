Textron’s new launched effect system for ground and air ISR breaks cover

Textron Systems has unveiled its latest launched effect (LE) system, Damocles; a rotary-wing coaxial uncrewed aerial system (UAS) designed to operate in peer warfare environments.

The system is fitted with Textron Systems’ GEN2 Explosively Formed Penetrator (EFP), which delivers attack, electronic warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities as a ground or air-delivered payload.

The LE system integrates automatic AI-guided targeting with both payloads, while keeping a human operator in the loop for mission oversight and decision-making. According to the company, the system can also operate in GPS-denied environments.

Henry Finneral, senior VP of weapon systems at the company, said: “Textron Systems