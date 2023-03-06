Textron delivers special mission Grand Caravan EX aircraft to Belize

Textron Aviation has announced the delivery of a special mission Cessna Grand Caravan EX aircraft to the Belize Ministry of National Defense and Border Security.

This is a result of an FMS contract executed by US Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

The Grand Caravan EX is the latest model in Cessna's 208 Caravan series.

The aircraft's engine offers improved climb rates (38%) and cruise speeds, and enhanced performance in hot and high environments and for floatplane operations.

‘The [aircraft] delivered to the Belize Ministry of National Defense and Border Security will be used as a multi-mission platform for ISR, casualty evacuation, SAR, air mobility, light air drop and other operations as necessary,’ Bob Gibbs, Textron special mission sales VP, noted in a 6 March press statement.

‘This is the first Caravan EX in the service of the Belize Ministry of National Defense and Border Security,’ he added.

The Grand Caravan EX received certification for hardpoint provisions in July 2016, enabling additional mission capabilities such as extended range with additional fuel tanks, increased cargo space, agricultural operations and the ability to configure the aircraft for missions that require armament.

The aircraft is powered by a single PT6A-140 turboprop engine, can take off from a 658m runway and can carry ten to 14 passengers with a crew of one.