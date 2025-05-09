Teledyne FLIR upgrades Black Hornet 4 UAS

Teledyne FLIR has been displaying upgrades to its Black Hornet 4nano uncrewed aerial system (UAS) at SOF Week in Tampa, Florida, this week. Just last week the company was showcasing new integrated solutions for its small uncrewed ground vehicle, SUGV 325, and the concept of an integrated solution for the Rogue 1 UAS.

The Black Hornet 4’s radio communications range has increased by 50%, reaching up to 3km, while the system can now operate in 25-knot winds and rain. The Android tablet now has twice the battery life “and a battery heater for charging in cold temps”, the