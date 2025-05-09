To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Teledyne FLIR upgrades Black Hornet 4 UAS

9th May 2025 - 08:51 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Black Hornet 4’s radio communications range has been increased by 50%. (Image: Teledyne FLIR)

Integration and expanding capabilities are among the objectives for Teledyne FLIR to further develop its family of uncrewed systems.

Teledyne FLIR has been displaying upgrades to its Black Hornet 4nano uncrewed aerial system (UAS) at SOF Week in Tampa, Florida, this week. Just last week the company was showcasing new integrated solutions for its small uncrewed ground vehicle, SUGV 325, and the concept of an integrated solution for the Rogue 1 UAS.

The Black Hornet 4’s radio communications range has increased by 50%, reaching up to 3km, while the system can now operate in 25-knot winds and rain. The Android tablet now has twice the battery life “and a battery heater for charging in cold temps”, the

