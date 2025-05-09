Teledyne FLIR upgrades Black Hornet 4 UAS
Teledyne FLIR has been displaying upgrades to its Black Hornet 4nano uncrewed aerial system (UAS) at SOF Week in Tampa, Florida, this week. Just last week the company was showcasing new integrated solutions for its small uncrewed ground vehicle, SUGV 325, and the concept of an integrated solution for the Rogue 1 UAS.
The Black Hornet 4’s radio communications range has increased by 50%, reaching up to 3km, while the system can now operate in 25-knot winds and rain. The Android tablet now has twice the battery life “and a battery heater for charging in cold temps”, the
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
Pivotal showcases BlackFly eVTOL at SOF Week with eyes on military adoption (video)
Pivotal has demonstrated its lightweight electric VTOL aircraft, BlackFly, live at SOF Week 2025, as the company positions the platform for special operations and wider defence applications.
-
Spain signs for two Quantum Systems UAS reconnaissance platforms
The Vector and Twister systems will be utilised for medium and short-range ISR missions across the Spanish Armed Forces.
-
UK delays E-7 Wedgetail initial operational capability to 2026
The E-7 Wedgetail programme had been classified as ‘red’ in a previous UK government report, denoting that it would either not meet cost, timeline or capability targets.