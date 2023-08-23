Teal Drones boosted by order for more by USAF Security Forces and ID certification from FAA
The order for 172 Teal 2 UAS for $2.6 million for USAF Security Forces, whose primary task is to defence USAF air bases and installations, is identical to one placed on 8 August.
The procurements were sourced by global operations support company Noble Supply & Logistics as part of the US Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Special Operational Equipment Tailored Logistics Support (SOE TLS) programme.
Noble is a DLA-designated provider for the SOE TLS Program. This 10-year programme, capped at $33 billion, covers the delivery of logistics support to federal agencies, military bases and other DLA customers worldwide, helping them meet
