Teal Drones boosted by order for more by USAF Security Forces and ID certification from FAA

USAF Security Forces has ordered 344 Teal 2 UAS. (Photo: Teal Drones)

Teal Drones has had its order book for USAF Security Forces doubled, and its Teal 2 UAS has received Remote ID certification. The latter meaning the platform can provide identification and location information, a requirement for operation in US airspace from next month.