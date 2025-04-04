To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Taurus KEPD 350E missile sees upgrade for German armed forces

4th April 2025 - 12:25 GMT | by Peter Taberner

RSS

The Taurus KEPD 350 missile will be modernised and maintained between 2025-2035. (Photo: Saab)

Taurus Systems, a joint venture between MBDA Germany and Saab, was awarded a $161 million 10-year contract in January 2025 to modernise the Taurus 350 missile.

The modernisation of the Taurus KEPD 350E missile stand-off weapon system will ensure that Taurus remains a key element of the German Air Force and NATO, as the missile is installed on the Tornado IDS.

The German armed forces have commissioned the modernisation of Taurus, to ensure the operational readiness of all missiles over their entire life cycle. In addition to the maintenance, the system will receive technological upgrades to meet the increasing demands placed on modern weapon systems.

Taurus has a life cycle of 40 years, and was initially introduced into the German Air Force in 2005.

A

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Peter Taberner

Author

Peter Taberner

Peter Taberner is a freelance writer who has written for numerous well-known publications.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us