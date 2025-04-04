Taurus KEPD 350E missile sees upgrade for German armed forces

The modernisation of the Taurus KEPD 350E missile stand-off weapon system will ensure that Taurus remains a key element of the German Air Force and NATO, as the missile is installed on the Tornado IDS.

The German armed forces have commissioned the modernisation of Taurus, to ensure the operational readiness of all missiles over their entire life cycle. In addition to the maintenance, the system will receive technological upgrades to meet the increasing demands placed on modern weapon systems.

Taurus has a life cycle of 40 years, and was initially introduced into the German Air Force in 2005.

A