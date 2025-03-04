Germany looks to upgrade KEPD 350 missiles and Sweden begins purchase process
Saab has received an order for the maintenance and modernisation of German Air Force Taurus KEPD 350 air-launched cruise missiles.
The contract is for SEK1.7 billion (US$161 million) and the contract period is 2025–35. The order includes significant system upgrades and modernisation to the German Air Force’s missiles as well as a 10-year life cycle maintenance.
Saab received the order from the German prime contractor Taurus Systems, a joint venture between MBDA Germany and Saab. The initial order was placed by Germany’s defence procurement office to Taurus Systems.
Additionally, the Swedish Government last month announced it had instructed the Swedish
