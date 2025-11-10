Taiwan to receive first MQ-9B drones by 2026

Taiwan is set to receive the first two MQ-9B SeaGuardian uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) next year, the country’s Ministry of National Defense has confirmed.

The deal, which was announced by the US in 2023, initially had a completion date of 2025. However, in March 2024, the US Department of Defense (DoD) announced that GA-ASI had been awarded an additional US$250 million contract to provide the four MQ-9B drones, with work extended to mid-August 2027 from the original 2025 date.

The MQ-9B deliveries are expected to coincide with other equipment procured by Taiwan, including 28 M1A2T Abrams tanks, in a bid