Taiwan receives AGM-88 missiles to take on Chinese air defences

5th January 2023 - 12:30 GMT | by Roy Choo in Sydney

Taiwan now possesses AGM-88 missiles for its F-16 fighter fleet, these having been obtained from the US last year. (Photo: USAF)

The delivery of AGM-88 anti-radiation missiles provides Taiwan’s fighter fleet with a suppression/destruction of enemy air defences (SEAD/DEAD) capability for the first time.

Taiwan has confirmed that it received Raytheon AGM-88 High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARM) last year, a delivery originally scheduled for 2023.

The announcement came from a director at the Ministry of National Defence during a Legislative Yuan Foreign Affairs and National Defence Committee meeting on 7 December.

Under the Trump administration, the US announced a possible Foreign Military Sale to Taiwan of 50 AGM-88B HARMs and ten training rounds in June 2017.

It is understood the AGM-88Bs were drawn from US stocks and upgraded to AGM-88F standard. Known as the HARM Control Section Modification, the AGM-88F adds GPS/INS for increased accuracy, plus

Roy Choo

Author

Roy Choo

Rex Choo is a freelance journalist based in Australia.

Read full bio

