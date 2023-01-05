Taiwan receives AGM-88 missiles to take on Chinese air defences

Taiwan has confirmed that it received Raytheon AGM-88 High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARM) last year, a delivery originally scheduled for 2023.

The announcement came from a director at the Ministry of National Defence during a Legislative Yuan Foreign Affairs and National Defence Committee meeting on 7 December.

Under the Trump administration, the US announced a possible Foreign Military Sale to Taiwan of 50 AGM-88B HARMs and ten training rounds in June 2017.

It is understood the AGM-88Bs were drawn from US stocks and upgraded to AGM-88F standard. Known as the HARM Control Section Modification, the AGM-88F adds GPS/INS for increased accuracy, plus