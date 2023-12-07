Taiwan completes F-16 upgrade programme as delivery timeline of new jets remains in doubt

The Republic of China Air Force’s (ROCAF's) F-16 Phoenix Rising upgrade programme has come to an end after six years. A successful flight testing on the last of its fourth-generation fighters that had been upgraded to F-16V standard marked the completion of the upgrade programme.

Under the improvement efforts, all 141 remaining ROCAF F-16s were upgraded from F-16A/B to F-16A/B Block 72 V – except the one that had to be written off after a crash on 11 January 2021.

Taiwan is set to become the largest Asian F-16 fighter operator. The island nation ordered 66 F-16Vs from the US