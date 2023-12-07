Taiwan completes F-16 upgrade programme as delivery timeline of new jets remains in doubt
The Republic of China Air Force’s (ROCAF's) F-16 Phoenix Rising upgrade programme has come to an end after six years. A successful flight testing on the last of its fourth-generation fighters that had been upgraded to F-16V standard marked the completion of the upgrade programme.
Under the improvement efforts, all 141 remaining ROCAF F-16s were upgraded from F-16A/B to F-16A/B Block 72 V – except the one that had to be written off after a crash on 11 January 2021.
Taiwan is set to become the largest Asian F-16 fighter operator. The island nation ordered 66 F-16Vs from the US
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Irish C295 MPAs fitted with Viasat SATCOM terminals
The terminals enable secure, reliable satellite connectivity and support a range of command, control and communication needs for the C295 aircraft, which have roles in maritime patrol, tactical transport, special operations and medical evacuation.
-
Lithuania orders three Airbus H145 helicopters for various roles
Lithuania has secured a deal with Airbus Helicopters for three H145M multi-mission aircraft for special forces operations and other roles, as part of the country's attempt to strengthen its defence capabilities.
-
Canada orders 14 Poseidon P-8A maritime patrol aircraft
Canada will purchase 14 Boeing P-8A Poseidon multi-mission aircraft to replace its ageing CP-140 Aurora fleet, joining Australia, New Zealand, US and UK as an operator of the aircraft type.