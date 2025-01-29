Switzerland’s Hermes 900 procurement faces further delays and headwinds

The Swiss Federal Audit Office has disclosed in a recent audit report that Elbit Systems’ Hermes 900 StarLiner UAV acquisition for Switzerland will meet all military requirements by 2029 “at the earliest”.

According to the Swiss Federal Audit Office, it also noted that the additionally required escort aircraft would cause the operating and maintenance costs to be “considerably higher” than those communicated in the 2015 armament programme.

“In armasuisse's [the Federal Office for Defence Procurement] view, the cause of the delays lies mainly with the suppliers RUAG and Elbit, the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East,” the audit stated.

In 2015, Switzerland awarded Elbit Systems a €230 million (US$256 million) procurement contract for six Hermes 900 UAVs with heavy fuel engines, to replace its ageing ADS 95 reconnaissance drone system.

Elbit had originally, reportedly, scheduled deliveries in 2019. Yet, the programme experienced its first set of delays and delivered only two UAVs in 2022 with a 2023 timeline schedule for the remaining four.

In 2023, an extension for the project was reportedly agreed up to the end of 2026, with Elbit agreeing to deliver an additional support package and extend the warranty of the Hermes 900 to Switzerland as compensation for the delay of the four further UAVs.

On the two UAVs already delivered, the Federal Audit Office also claimed that the Federal Office for Defence Procurement (armasuisse) found “major quality deficiencies” after the systems were handed over in 2023.

Further, the audit stated that there were “considerable doubts” as to whether RUAG – the technology partner of the Swiss Armed Forces - could equip the UAVs with a Detect and Avoid system on time.

The heavy-fuel engine powered uncrewed aerial system is a derivative of the Hermes 900. According to Elbit Systems, it provides an improved climb rate, extended endurance and maximum speed compared to the base version.

