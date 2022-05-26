Switzerland completes Hermes 900 UAV roll tests

The first roll tests of Switzerland’s Hermes 900 UAV – designated locally as the ADS-15 reconnaissance drone system - have been completed successfully at Emmen military airfield.

The tests follow on from manufacturer Elbit delivering the first two aircraft and ground control systems to Switzerland in April.

‘The ADS 15 rolled back and forth on the runway several times to check that the aircraft was being correctly controlled using the ground control station,’ said Switzerland’s Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport in a 24 May statement. ‘The drone was controlled by a Swiss drone test pilot.’

Additional rolling tests are planned in the coming weeks with a second drone to be used, before a first flight takes place in June.

‘After completion of flight testing and approval by the military aviation authority MAA, the two drones will be handed over to the Air Force in the course of the second semester,’ noted the statement. ‘The remaining four drones will follow by the end of 2023.’

Primary functions of the ADS-15 cover surveillance, reconnaissance and target identification.

‘When defending against a military attack, the ADS 15 contributes to the command and control of actions on the ground, especially for fire support,’ added the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport.