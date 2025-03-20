Sweden procures third batch of Meteor missiles for Gripen aircraft

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) has signed for additional procurement of MBDA’s Meteor missiles for the JAS 39 Gripen.

The procurement was made via the international Meteor collaboration, with MBDA UK supplying the missiles. The order marks the third such procurement for Meteor made by the FMV, and delivery will take place in 2025.

“The additional acquisition of Meteor is part of further increasing the Armed Forces’ air defence capability both nationally and as part of NATO,” said Martin Anderberg, head of fighter aircraft systems at FMV.

Meteor missiles have been operational in Sweden since 2016 and are integrated on the Gripen, Rafale and Eurofighter aircraft.

MBDA disclosed earlier this week that it hit a record number of orders for 2024, with a backlog of €37 billion (US$40 billion). CEO Éric Béranger said that the company would be ramping up production rates across all of its product portfolio.

The ramp up comes at a time when Europe is undergoing a call for rearmament, in light of shifting geopolitical relations with the US – an era which the MBDA CEO termed as “historic”.

