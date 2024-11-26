Sweden confirms spares for 14 Gripen fighters sent to Ukraine

Sweden minister for defence Pål Jonson has confirmed that items for JAS 39 Gripen fighters, amounting to 14 aircraft, were included in a SEK48.1 (US$4.6 billion) military support package sent to Ukraine.

“In our last package [Support Package 17] we did provide the material package for up to 14 platforms to have the freedom of manoeuvrability to donate the Gripens,” Jonson said.

The donation of the Gripens is not directly in the hands of the Swedish Government, as it said it is waiting on export licenses and “other members of the air force coalition”, according to Jonson.

